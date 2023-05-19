BILLINGS--Friday was a day of wild finishes in Class A softball, and Billings Central and Havre contributed to the chaos.

Billings Central was undefeated and the number one seed going into the divisional tournament. They scored two runs in the first two innings, and then the spotlight was on pitcher Gianna Haney, who had eleven strikeouts.

But the sixth inning was where things started to get wild. A single in the sixth was the first base hit Haney allowed all day, and then a second single leaked through to the infield, back-to-back base hits.

The Rams' defense still got them out of the inning and avoided damage, but the Ponies gained momentum, which became clear when Molly Huse took the first pitch of the seventh for a ride over the fence for a solo home run.

They got a few more baserunners, and then Elle Verplogen laid down the sacrifice bunt and they tied it up.