HARDIN--The state volleyball tournament starts this week in Bozeman, and the Hardin Lady Bulldog volleyball team is headed to state as divisional champions for the first time in 17 seasons.

They say that for them, winning the divisional tournament was about putting the pieces together for what they've done all season.

"It was definitely surreal, and it was crazy," sophomore middle blocker Makenna Torske said. "Some points I was nervous, I really wanted us to do good, but you know what, I mean at the end of the day it's who comes out and shows out, and I feel like we did a good job at just coming together as a team."

"It was awesome," junior outside hitter Macy Uffelman said. "It was kind of hard to explain. You just have so many emotions going through you and I think I finally realized, 'oh, we can do this'."

The last time the Lady Bulldogs won the divisional tournament was 2005, where they made it to the semifinal round of the state tournament. On that 2005 team was senior Sarah Passes, who now coaches the Lady Bulldogs.

"Getting to be on the sideline as a coach is pretty bittersweet to them, but I'm so proud of the girls for what they did last weekend," Passes said. "You know me and both of my coaches on my staff, all three of us have played and we all have that postseason experience and part of the tradition and history here in Hardin and so I think it does help being able to give them tips and pointers when they're in those situations. But this team is pretty gritty, and we got to all see that last weekend. "

They say that their divisional win was all about finally playing at their full potential.

"I knew, everyone knew we could be this great team, but we've yet to show it as much as we did at divisionals," Uffelman said.

"We work hard all season and we've had our ups and downs, and we've had our highs, we've had our lows, for sure, so it was really good that we could just put it all together," junior outside hitter Aubrey Nedens said. "The whole tournament we played really well together, and we really just showcased it."

The divisional tournament not only gave them good seeding in the state tournament, but confidence that they can compete with some of the Class A powerhouses as they look forward to being back in Bozeman.

"Thursday night, or Friday night with Havre when they came back to win two sets down, it gave them a lot of confidence that you know what, they can do it," Passes said. "And they can compete with the best."

"Just the element," Nedens said. "To be back in Bozeman is just so ecstatic and just to play with all the fans, have A there, AA, B, just have everyone there, it's so fun to play in."

The tournament starts Thursday, and Hardin will play Ronan in the first round.