Last year, the Hardin Bulldogs won their first game in the past couple of years. This year, with a new head coach, they're hoping to build on that previous success.

"We got our first win last year in almost three years so, yeah, it is exciting, and we're just trying to build on that," head coach Tyler Carleton said. "We're really trying to build a culture and build a program from the ground up and get excitement, get young kids out so that we can have our numbers, but getting that first win? It's a starting point but that's not our ultimate goal, we definitely want to do more than that. But that definitely got us a spark, got some more boys out, and we're just trying to build on that each year."

"This team is just so dedicated this year," senior offensive lineman/linebacker Jack Baker said. "We got a lot of guys who just want to go out there and play their hardest and put it all out there for the team and I think we're going to be able to build off that win, our mentality is just a lot better this year. We're ready to go out there and fight."

Even though they're hoping to use last year as a springboard for success, they want to make sure this season is treated as a new opportunity.

"This year is a new year, so I'm just going to forget about last year because we had one win, but we also had eight losses," senior quarterback/defensive back Sean Mehling said.

They hope the small moments of success will start to encourage students to play football.

"We've got other successful programs, our cross country program is amazing, Coach Farmer has done some great things, so, of course, winning attracts athletes, and when they can go out for those programs and be successful , we're trying to build that so guys want to come out and play football for us," Carleton said.

"A lot of our team has a lot of heart already, enough to win the game, we just got to all go up, show out, and do the best we can to win," senior tight end Tronson Monroi said. "I think we all have got a good chance."