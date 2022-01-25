"Orange and black, we have your back." That's the saying for Lodge Grass and Hardin basketball fans. One competes in Class A, the other competes in Class B, so come tournament time it's easy to support each other.

But when they meet each other twice a year in front of a packed gym, it's game on.

On Wednesday, the two basketball powers from the Crow Reservation renew a classic rivalry at MetraPark.

First up will be the girls, where Hardin is the top dog. Lady Bulldogs are 11-1 this season with their lone loss coming to defending state champion, Havre. Lodge Grass and Hardin played earlier this season in December, and the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 75-35 victory.

The boys matchup deserves a closer look. Hardin has been long seen as the big brother in the matchup. The Bulldogs have a storied history and have appeared in three state title games in the last four years, winning two Class A state championships.

Lodge Grass has a storied history themselves, winning three Class B state titles from 1988 to 1990 led by Elvis Old Bull. This year's team is chasing that legacy of a three-peat for the Indians.

It creates a scene similar to those games in the 1980s when fans would pack the house to watch Jonathan Takes Enemy or Old Bull in what wasn't just a game, but an event.

Lodge Grass head coach Josh Stewart says in recent memory, the game with Hardin was their super bowl. It meant everything to the Indians, but that came at a cost. They became to focused on beating Hardin, and not improving and focusing on the team's goals for the season.

Regardless, the game means a lot to both programs, and communities.

"We're going to give them everything we got because they're a winning program, they're a well-coached program. We are going to get better in that game win or lose but both teams definitely want to win that game, both teams are going to win for their community, bragging rights, relatives on both sides but either way we say "orange or black we got your back" because they're our community we want them to thrive to but for those 32 minutes we give them everything we have. we enjoy it, it's going to be fun," Stewart said.

Lodge Grass edged Hardin earlier this year 77-73 in December.

The basketball doubleheader will air live on SWX. Girls tip-off at 6 PM with the boys following at approximately 7:30 PM.