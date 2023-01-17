BILLINGS- Hardin girls improve to 7-2 and the Bulldog boys picked up their first win of the season as both squads took down their rivals Lodge Grass.

The Lady Bulldogs bounced back after a loss to Laurel. It was fast paced from the start with Hardin controlling the pace. A 39-19 lead at halftime grew to a 28-point lead after three quarters. Lodge Grass came out and fought hard in the final minutes before falling, 75-55 to the Lady Bulldogs.

Hardin improved to 7-2 and Lodge Grass fell to 5-4.

The boy's matchup was more evenly matched from the start. A high-flying game was separated by just one point after the first quarter as both teams flew up and down the court. Lodge Grass took a six-point lead midway through the second quarter, then Antonio Espinoza knocked down back-to-back triples to get start a run for Hardin and the Bulldogs led 41-38 at halftime.

Hardin tightened their grasp on the game in the second half, getting easy backets in transition to claim a nine-point lead entering the final quarter. Lodge Grass would make one last run before falling to their rivals, 73-63.

Hardin is now 1-8 this season and Lodge Grass is 6-3.