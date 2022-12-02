HARDIN--Hardin women's basketball lost five seniors from their team that finished third at state last year, but they said they're ready to make up for it this year with their speed and their defense.
Hardin girls basketball using speed and defense to make up for loss of seniors
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- MSU football defensive coordinator suspended for playoff game against Weber State
- Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
- 'It makes the hair on your neck stand up.' Sage Newman ready to shine on rodeo's biggest stage
- What Montana schools bid to host FCS playoff games
- Sage Newman wins, Clay Tryan second in opening round of National Finals Rodeo
- Golden Bears to Battlin' Bears: Familiar duo looks to lead Rocky to success
- National Finals Rodeo: Belgrade native Cadee Williams wins breakaway roping average
- Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. removed from flight
- Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach
- Weber State optimistic it can limit mistakes that plagued first game at Montana State
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.