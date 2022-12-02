HARDIN--Hardin women's basketball lost five seniors from their team that finished third at state last year, but they said they're ready to make up for it this year with their speed and their defense.

"We have a lot of players that are going to have to step up and fill those positions," head coach Cindy Farmer said. "It's not just going to take one person; they're all going to have to contribute and play their role and contribute and do what they need to."

"Our seniors were the most intense on the team, so I feel like I've got to step up and talk a lot more like they did, and just encourage all of the younger players coming up now," senior guard/forward Aiyanna Bigman said.

One of the ways the team plans to rebound from the loss of their seniors is to use their speed to play tough defense, especially in the first season with a shot clock.

"The quickness of even our posts, I just think our defense, especially with the shot clock, we press full court anyway, so I think that's just going to help us," Farmer said.

"I don't think it will change our game at all, we've been playing this style since, like, forever and it's fun to play faster paced," junior center/forward Dierra Takesenemy said. "Now that there's a shot clock, other teams will have to play that pace with us now, they can't just hold the ball forever."

Other than defense, the team hopes their communication and closeness will help them on the court.

"We're all pretty close, we're like family most of us, and we have good communication!" Senior guard Katerena Morrison said.