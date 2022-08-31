The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.

"We really stress pack training and we do it a lot, and it's just a way for the girls and the guys to stay together and stay in a pack and not be further than a shoulder length or sometimes we do seconds, from the first to the fifth runner or the first to the seventh runner because it's so important, every runner is so important," head cross country coach Cindy Farmer said.

"We learn to push each other in packs, so all, each and every one of us can get better," sophomore defending state champion Mariah Aragon said. "Even if we're faster we're getting pushed to go even faster, and then it's also good because when we practice that and practice that, then we race that and we come in and--that's why Farmer has so many state champs."

This pack mentality often translates well to races, with multiple Hardin runners usually finishing in the top ten. The girls are already off to a good start this season, coming in as the top team in the Billings Invite with a score of 43.

"A lot of us are around the same speed, so we're always pushing each other during races and we do this thing where if someone's behind us, we'll tap our butt and they'll come, so we have our little tricks to stay together," Hardin senior runner Sophia Nedens said.

A lot of this success is due to coach Cindy Farmer, who has been coaching the team for nearly two decades.

"Well her different techniques, we all work together as a team, and she pushes each of us individually and as a team," senior Ellyse Moccasin said.

"I'm very intense, and I want the kids to do their best, so I'm always on them but in a good way, in a way that they're going to work hard, but they know that it's for the best—to make them better," Farmer said.

"Some practices we're trying to throw up or pass out and Farmer is like 'it's okay guys, we got a couple more, we can do it,' you know, and, but it's like we're all out here, we're all working hard, we're all dying, we can all do it together, we can all be in pain together," Aragon said.

"I just really believe that, you know, you believe in the kids, they believe in each other, we're like a family out here," Farmer said. "They love to run. You know, runners are a different breed, and they compete every day, not just at the meets but in practice, and they just want to make each other better and the team better."

The Lady Bulldogs are back in action on Friday when they host the Hardin Invite.