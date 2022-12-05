HARDIN- Two Hardin high school cheerleaders were selected to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Now back home from New York City, SWX had a chance to catch up with the pair of Bulldogs.

They said they learned a routine in the months leading up to the parade, and then had a week of a three-hour rehearsals before the big day to put together the dance with 500 other high school cheerleaders from around the country.

Lacey Wells and Valeria Viccarra were the only two cheerleaders there representing the Treasure State.

"It was really fun. And really crazy, and kind of hectic," said Lacey Wells.

They also said the coaches there helped them improve their skills.

"Yeah, they definitely nitpick like every little thing. Even though there's a huge group, they always know exactly what you're doing wrong," said Wells.

Valeria Viccarra added, "There was a lot of improvement, just on our part, from the dancing and the skills and everything."

The girls not only bring new skills back to their team, but they also will teach their team in Hardin the routine performed at the parade for basketball season.