BILLINGS- The Hardin boys and girls basketball teams held off formidable Lodge Grass teams to earn the series sweep over the Indians.

The game was played at Lockwood to make-up for a game that was postponed earlier in the season. In front of a packed gym, the Lodge Grass girls rose to the occasions.

The Class B Indians led the Bulldogs 39-38 after three quarters. Hardin opened up the fourth on a 8-0 run, led by back-to-back buckets by Carlei Plainfeather and didn't look back on their way to a 60-46 win. Diamond Ayotte led Hardin with 15 points and Aiyanna Big Man added 10 points.

Kevee Rogers led Lodge Grass with 23 points.

Elias Stopped Pretty Places led the Bulldog boys in scoring, tallying 25 points as Hardin won a close game 64-61.

Houston Little Light brought the crowd to their feet with a thundering dunk in the second quarter and finished with 14 points in the contest. Chance Three Irons also scored 13.

Myron Little Light led Lodge Grass with 16 points and Sean Turns Plenty had 14 points.

With the wins, Hardin wins the series sweep over Lodge Grass