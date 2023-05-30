HARDIN--The Lady Bulldogs have a rich history of success in cross-country and track. The latest star to burst on the scene is 8 th grader Karis Brightwings-Pease.

Brightwings-Pease has been running pretty much her entire life, and it translated well to cross-country, where in her first season, she won her first state championship.

This is her first experience with organized track, as her middle school didn't have a track team. It was an easy adjustment for Brightwings-Pease, who immediately became a standout in the 1600-meter run. She won her first 1600m state title in 5:13 last weekend. Coming in right behind her, just like in cross-country, was teammate and state champion Mariah Aragon.

The two push each other in practice and competition, and that contributes to Brightwings-Pease's success and her newfound love for track.

"We're pretty good, we are a duo, pretty much," Brightwings-Pease said. "At practice, she pushes me, we push each other. We have competition at practice, so we help each other. Cross country is kind of different because it's more distance, but track--I love track."

Brightwings-Pease also won a state title in the 3200-meter run, finishing nearly 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Fellow Hardin 8th grader Zoey Real-Bird finished third.