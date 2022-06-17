Plenty of skill and length is on display for the Montana men that features multiple players playing at the collegiate level. Lodge Grass standout Damon Gros Ventre, a Dawson CC commit, is the leading scorer on the roster after averaging 32 points per game in his senior season for the Indians. Gors Ventre said he's excited to play with elite talent and represent his community.
Gros Ventre proud to represent community; Bateman, Reynolds living basketball dreams
- Spencer Martin
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
