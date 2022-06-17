BILLINGS- Montana and Wyoming are preparing to face off once again as the top players from both states compete in the Midland Roundtable All-Star Basketball Series.

Montana All-Star's head coach Steve Keller is 18-0 leading the team against Wyoming. You have to go back to 2011 for the last time Wyoming defeated Montana, when they earned a series sweep led by Kyle Vinich and Taran Brown.



Plenty of skill and length is on display for the Montana men that features multiple players playing at the collegiate level. Lodge Grass standout Damon Gros Ventre, a Dawson CC commit, is the leading scorer on the roster after averaging 32 points per game in his senior season for the Indians. Gors Ventre said he's excited to play with elite talent and represent his community.

"Ten best guys in the state, it's an honor just to be a part of this. Representing my people, my tribe, my community and be with the best in the state is unbelievable it's awesome," Gros Ventre said.

A common theme every year is guys getting the chance to be teammates at the next level and getting a first look at what that will be like during the All-Star series. Missoula Big Sky's Caden Bateman and Shelby's Rhett Reynolds are getting some run in together, as both of those guys are seeing their basketball dreams turn to reality.

"It was a dream of mine since I moved to Montana and now that it's coming together it really hit that it's true so now just getting ready with the guys over there," Bateman said.

Reynolds recalled his time at Shelby and spoke about the chance to continue his career in Missoula.

"I've always grown up being a Coyote fan, my dad has been the head coach for 21 years, coached for 25, so I've been on the bench since I was five so being a Coyote meant a lot to me. Then, moving on to the Griz, there's pictures of me two months old wearing a Griz hat so I've grown up with both and have lots of pride for both," he said.