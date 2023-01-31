WORDEN--Huntley Project's boys' wrestling team won state last season by a large margin. But they are also working to build a strong girls' team behind defending state champion Gretchen Donally.

Donally grew up watching her brothers wrestle, but she didn't have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps until girls' wrestling became sanctioned in Montana a few years ago.

"My three older brothers, they all wrestled, and then my parents didn't let me wrestle until girls wrestling came out," Donally said. "Then once I heard it was coming out, I was after them to just convince them and I just kept working at it, kept annoying them, and they finally let me go to an open gym, and then from there, they never told me 'No.' So, here I am."

When she finally had the chance to compete in the sport she loved, she took full advantage, winning an individual state title. Now, she's helping build a team.

"I got two, which is a great improvement from last year and the year before that, we've doubled in size," Donally joked. "I've been a lone survivor the past two years."

She likes the smaller group of two because it is easier to motivate and cheer one another one. But before she had a girls' teammate, her background allowed her to fit right in with the boys' team.

"I have three older brothers, so I've always been part of that dynamic, I guess, of being with boys," Donally said. "It's not as bad as people would think it would be. The boys are welcoming, occasionally, and they push me to be my best, and that's what I need."

Head coach Tim Caczmarek spoke highly of Donally's drive and passion for the sport.

"She's awesome," Caczmarek said. "She's very intelligent, she knows, she's picked up wrestling, I mean she wrestles year-round pretty much. She does cross country as well, but she's a workhorse, and her goal is to wrestle in college somewhere and she gets better every day and every tournament, she wants to wrestle the best people, and everything is working out for her."