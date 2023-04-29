BILLINGS--It was finally a beautiful day for softball in Billings, and after a noon matchup with Billings Skyview, Great Falls travelled to take on defending state champions Billings Senior.

Senior took down CMR in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but they fell behind early in the second game. Great Falls' Ella Galloway drove in the first run of the game on an RBI single, and the Lady Bison led 1-0 in the top of the first.

Both teams had a chance to score in the next couple of innings. Madi Ban got waved home on an error but got stuck in a rundown and was tagged out at home. Next inning Mackenna Medina got waved home, slid, and the Broncs kept her from scoring with a play at the plate.

There was lots of good defense and pitching in this matchup, and the Lady Bison came away with a 2-1 victory.