BILLINGS- Fergus basketball was shot away from a Class A state title last year. That moment will be remembered for a long time by the Butte Central faithful, and of course it hasn't been forgotten in Lewistown, either.

Most of the core of that team returns this season, setting high expectations for the Golden Eagles. They remember that moment of defeat in Missoula. On the other hand, some of the guys on the team, remember moments of victory when Fergus won a football Class A state title this fall.

"It's unbelievable to get a football one that helps a lot, and to try get another one after what happened last year, I can't describe it," said Royce Robinson.

Those moments of crushing loss, and those moments of triumph add some extra motivation to this season.

"Well obviously, we went out on the rougher end of things last year that obviously going to drive us, but we have a good group of kids flying high after that title game for football and we're just confident right now there's really no other way to say it and we enjoy every single week and every day and plan to get better," said junior guard Fischer Brown.

Head Coach Scott Sparks added, "I think the biggest thing is just staying hungry. These kids have had a lot of success in basketball, football, baseball everything they do so it's just keeping them hungry and I'm excited about what we got."

These Golden Eagles have grit. They work hard on the court; they work hard in the weight room. Some could say these guys are a golden generation from Lewistown and they're happy to carry those expectations.

"Yeah, these kids are winners, they've been successful all the way through the youth programs and stuff," said Sparks. "They just believe in themselves, we believe in them and it's going to be a fun year I think for them we just got to stay healthy, catch some bounces our way and it's going to be a fun one."

Brown said, "We plan to represent this community well; our goal is that we haven't had a state title in a long time, and we are trying to represent for them and give them something to enjoy again. Basketball has been on a dry spell lately and our whole community backs us up and we try to back them up as best as we can."