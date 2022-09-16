  • Katelyn McLean

It was homecoming night here in Absarokee, and the Huskies were trying to give their home crowd something to be excited about.

The Huskies scored first, but Fromberg came back with two touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to take the lead. 
 
They'd keep it--but barely. 31-30 is the final from Absarokee. 
 

