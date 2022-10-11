FROMBERG- Football is back in Fromberg.

Last year, the school joined with Joliet at a co-op due to low numbers. This season, the Falcons are back in their red and white, back playing 6-man football, and back representing their town under the lights.

"It's close to home, feels good to have our own team back it's a good group of guys," said senior quarterback Brandon Dobson.

The program has been revitalized under Head Coach Levi Lowery. The Falcons boast 17 guys on the roster, a number Lowery said is the most in a decade. Six of those are seniors.

"We're about family all the way through... Just try to accomplish being a family, being a part of this team and just have a blast for my last year," said senior running back Brycen Tharp.

And to give you some context, Fromberg has 19 guys in the school overall.

"Feels good to have all the boys in our school basically playing football and we get to communicate with each other and we're with each other every day, so we have that," said Dobson.



Earlier this fall, Fromberg took down Absarokee narrowly, earning the program's first win in three years, creating some momentum for the team.

"That game was a dog fight. We were really trying... We come home the next school day, and everyone is just so happy you could see it lifted up the whole school just getting a win for the first time in three years was a really nice feeling," senior wide receiver Ciaran McKevitt said.

So, you have a team earn their first win in recent years, guys are excited about football, and there's a true sense of pride flying through town. That's the legacy Coach Lowery hopes to instill in these young men.

"I want them to have something, especially for my seniors to start a legacy that will continue with our underclassman all the way through our junior high and elementary kids," Lowery said. "I know having Friday night games now is a huge thing. We're just super pumped, excited, our homecoming was one of the best it's been in a while everybody showed up it's really starting to bring people out and our seniors are just leading the way."

McKevitt added, "I think the pride is really high, we finally got lights on our field and can play under the lights it's such a good feeling having people here on Friday night. Just having that pride, have our own field, our own team, we're fielding a really good number of guys and I think the parents are happy to see everyone here, have some fun and taking pride in what they're doing on the field."

The Falcons are back under the lights on Friday when they host senior night against Reed Point- Rapelje.