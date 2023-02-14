BILLINGS- On Saturday, Billings West Claimed the Class AA State Wrestling Championship, knocking off the two-time defending state champions, Kalispell Flathead.



It was a victory that's been years in the making, a product of the blood, sweat and tears of so many Golden Bears, including their head coach, Jeremy Hernandez, who played a key role in their last state title win 29 years ago.





"Bears!"

The guys all yelled as they hoisted the state championship trophy.

Billings West describes their team as a family.

"We practice together outside the mat; eat together it's really special I wouldn't trade any other team for the team I have," said Zach Morse, who won his second state title on Saturday.

Jeremy Hernandez said that atmosphere didn't just happen overnight. It's the result of a lot of time and effort within their wrestling club outside of school.

"It's been since they were little six or seven eight years old that you know, you have to go help each other, you're a family, you're a team and you hold each other accountable. That's just the way it is," Hernandez said.

11 Golden Bears reached the podium. Three earned state championships and the result was the program's first team title since 1994.

"The credit goes all to these kids they're the ones in the room, sweating bleeding going through injuries if anybody deserves the credit its these guys, I'm just the guy yelling in the corner that's all it is," Hernandez said.

Hernandez has led the wrestling program for the last 15 years. His goal is simple; put Billings West back on top of Class AA, like they were 29 years ago when he led the Bears to a first-place finish.

Of course, for some guys on this team, it really is family. Jeremy's son, Keyan, won his third straight state title on Saturday. A win also made sweeter by the taste of the team's victory.

"It's better than all the other ones, we won a state title because I went out there, did my job and my teammates all did their job," Keyan said. "I just hugged my dad and started crying; it's the happiest moment of my life. Yeah, I won today, but just to see my dad accomplish his goal as a head coach made me so happy for him."

Jeremy said, "To share it with my son it just adds to the excitement and how proud I am of these kids. Every one of them, every single one of them."

And the family ties run deeper. Freshman Makael Aguayo won it all at 103-pounds. His dad, Jason, was a freshman on that same Golden team in '94.

"Now that I'm on the same team as Makael his son and me and I'm a junior he's a freshman is just crazy," Keyan said.



Jeremy and Keyan are now even in their prep wrestling careers with three individual crowns a piece. That said, Jeremy will quickly put a halt to any comparisons between he and his son on the mat.

"Comparing my son to me is apples and oranges. He is ten times the wrestler I ever was. He would blow me out of my socks if we ever competed, he's done more than I ever did as a wrestler."

The West family roots go beyond blood lines, and beyond this year's team. This end to a nearly three-decade long drought is for the other great wrestlers that came before them. The Van Pelts, the Rhodes, the list goes on.

"I want to share it with kids like Jace Rhodes a 3-timer, Drake Rhodes, Jace Van Pelt, we wanted to win it for kids like that," Jeremy explained.



Keyan said they had been in communication with those guys all weekend.

"He was on our side the whole time. Drake texted us last night saying, 'Go win it,' and they're probably just as happy as we are."

It's time to party like it's 1994. Billings West, state champions again in 2023, again led by a standout Hernandez on the mat, and once again led to victory by Jeremy Hernandez.