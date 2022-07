Froid-Medicine Lake standout Javonne Nesbit has committed to play basketball at Central Wyoming College, a NJCAA Division I program.



The news was announced via the program's twitter account.

Excited to announce the commitment of Javonne Nesbit to the #RustlerSquad. Javonne comes to us from Froid-Medicine Lake high school in Montana. Javonne averaged 18ppg, 4apg, 6rpg his senior year. We are excited for him to bring his size and versatility to the #RustlerSquad pic.twitter.com/eXzuECtp5o — Central Wyoming MBB (@CWCHoops) July 1, 2022

Nesbit recently competed in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series where he helped the Treasure State sweep Wyoming. Nesbit originally had committed to Williston State. After some coaching changes there, he is now committed to play for coach Brad Schmit and the Rustlers.

The 6'5 athletic guard recently helped lead the Redhawks to a second place finish at the Class C state tournament, and back-to-back six man football state championships. He scored 1,745 points in his high school basketball career.