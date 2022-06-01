BILLINGS- A free kids camp for the Billings area will be held at Lockwood high school on June 20-23. The camp is sponsored by Fellowship Baptist Church.

Each participant will receive a free water bottle and t-shirt if they register for the camp by June 12. The last camp featured over 150 kids and this is the seventh year it has been offered.

The camp is open for kids in grades 3-8 and features seven sports for kids to try. Boys and girls can register for basketball, cheer, football, soccer or wrestling. Baseball is open for boys and softball for girls.

Fellowship Baptist Church wants to help kids who don't have the means to go to an expensive camp and want to learn a sports skill where no fee is involved. Kids from anywhere in the region are invited.

Instructors for the camp boast experience in their sport at the collegiate level and/or the professional level. These instructors are coming to the Magic City from all over the country, and some as far as Zimbabwe.

Check-in will be at the high school except for baseball, which will be held at Lockwood Little League Fields.

You can find more information online and a link to register. You can also call Ray Willis at 406-855-4265.