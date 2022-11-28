Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support.

Konecny's wrestling journey was, at first, a lot of catching up. Once she reached the point of being able to compete with the boys at practice, she hasn't stopped.

"Around sixth grade, it started to get really hard, and I almost quit. I ended up switching clubs though, and then started wrestling, started to be able to maintain it with the boys that...there were a couple boys who were beating up on me every day and then, I remember one specific practice I was able to stay with them and really be a competitor," Konecny said.

Despite her career progress, and wrestling being the fastest growing women's sport currently in the country, Konecny said there is still stigma surrounding it for young women.

"You meet a lot of people still who are like 'Oh, I didn't even know women could wrestle, I didn't know that was a thing" I can't even believe it was sanctioned in Montana only a year after I graduated, it seemed so far away at the time," she said.

This season, each member of the team at Southern Oregon needed a hometown sponsor. Konecny created a GoFundMe in hopes the wrestling community she came from could band together and sponsor her, as opposed to a business.

"That was my mom's idea...my mom thought that would be a better way to do it because a lot of people it's hard, why would they want to market to Ashland, Oregon, when it's in Billings, Montana. Even though the idea is to get a hometown sponsor. And so, she figured maybe collectively, the people who have watched me grow up in those businesses might want to pitch in a little bit rather than a big ask from one specific place," she said.

The sponsorship money will go to travel expenses for the team as well as new gear.