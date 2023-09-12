Former Griz WR's Roberts, Sulser now coaching at Sentinel, Senior High

BILLINGS- Mitch Roberts and Gabe Sulser reached a dream that many young football players dream about in the Treasure State. They played college football on Saturdays, and they did for the Montana Grizzlies.

Now, both Roberts and Sulser are back on the fields where they developed their skills to reach that point.

From being a standout quarterback at Sentinel High School, to a starting wide receiver for the Griz, football has been in the life of Mitch Roberts almost since he can remember. And it hasn't left his life quite yet as he now is a wide recievers coach at his alma mater.

"I love it I just love being competitive and still involved in sports and it's been my entire life and anyone I can help out and stay competitive I enjoy it," Roberts said.

Wearing the purple and gold again brings back some familiar feelings for Mitch, but says his new role is about as unfamiliar as possible.

"Oh its completely different I wish I could go back to high school knowing everything that I know now," he said.

While he can't rewind time, he can pass along all the knowledge he's learned along the way to those kids who were once in his shoes.

"To kind of take this new approach to things has been special and it's been great."

And after Mitch graduated college, it didn't take him long to get back into the game he loves coaching here at Sentinel high school with the wide receivers, but he's not the only former Griz receiver helping out at his alma mater."

In Billings, Gabe Sulser is back in town after spending a year playing football for the Texas Longhorns. Like Roberts, he's helping out his old high school, Senior High.

"Just trying to become an adult mainly, been helping out here, working away at Leavitt Great West and things have been going good so far, plenty busy for sure," Sulser said.

Sulser is staying involved with the game as a volunteer wide receivers coach for the Broncs, the place that helped mold him as a player and as a young man.

"Just seeing the impact that Coach Murdock, Coach Anton, this whole staff has had on kids, makes me want to have that same impact on kids and help out anyway I can," he said.

And Gabe thinks it's pretty cool his old teammate, Mitch, is also back at his high school coaching.

"I found out and he called me the other day and I had to give him a hard time for it, I was like 'Alright, we'll see you in the playoffs' or something, but we both have a lot of work to do to get there so it would be fun if it worked out that way but Mitch is great, and it will be pretty fun, I'm happy he's helping out over there."

So, who's the better coach?

"Oh, come on now. You know I don't know; we'd have to sit down over that one, but I don't know we may have to test that out, hopefully we get a chance to compete against him one day, you know whether it be this year or coming years I think it would be pretty fun," Sulser said.