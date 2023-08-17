SHEPHERD- Last season, Shepherd football earned their first playoff win in over two decades. Now with most of that group returning, there's a lot of excitement about what the Mustangs can accomplish this fall.

"I feel like actually winning a playoff game, our first one since '95 and getting that experience under our belts helped us, and it will help us this season," said senior quarterback Cole McCann.

That said, the Mustangs know it's a new season.

"All of us seniors, we're excited. Last year was good, but we're not done yet, we haven't done anything yet. We're hoping to make a good statement this year too," said senior running back Aidan Lammers.

Shepherd's last and only football state championship came in 1987 with a Mustangs team that went a perfect 12-0. With over a dozen seniors returning on this year's roster, football is getting some buzz in Shepherd.

"It's mostly the little kids where I see it, we're getting a lot more at the football camps and more are signing up for the YYF. I think coach said we had 40 last year and this year there's 60," said Braxton Fulton, a senior left tackle who was an all-state selection last season.

Last year the Mustangs adjusted to their strengths, and moved to a power style, run first offense. While they graduated one of the top rushers in the state in Connor Hash, the offensive line returns three seniors, who are eager to do the dirty work.

"Yeah definitely, we got a big group of five guys, we all work well together, we've all been close and it's just a joy to get to work with those guys," said senior lineman Tyler Icard.

This group of seniors, along with their coaches, have started to establish a culture, one that's focused on 'Perfect Effort.'

"Perfect effort is a hundred percent every play, even if you're tired, even if you're thirsty. You always get your break after the play," Fulton said.

Lammers explained what the team's mantra means to him, "It's about the guy next to you honestly. Doing the best you can, so these other guys can bring up the younger guys, bring each other up and overall play better as a team."

"To me just basically giving everything, you got on every single play, just doing the best to your potential," Icard added.

Shepherd's season begins on August 26 on the road in Glasgow.



Editor's note: This story will be updated with video.