BILLINGS- Billings West began the third quarter on a 14-2 run and held off their crosstown rivals the rest of the way as they won on Thursday night 57-48.

Both teams battled each other in the first half with tough defense. At the end of the first quarter West led 12-10. At halftime, they were tied at 20 apiece as both teams struggled to score on offense.

The Golden Bears exploded offensively in the third quarter, particularly beyond the arc. Elle Stock and Megan Voegele both knocked down a pair of triples in the quarter as West scored 25 points in the quarter to jump out to a 15-point lead.

Kourtney Grossman led the Golden Bears with 16 points and Voegele added 13.

In the fourth quarter, a spirited effort from Breanna Williams tried to bring Skyview back. Williams made tough shot after tough shot, totaling a game-high 27 points but it was enough to overcome Billings West.

The Golden Bears improve to 6-1 and Skyview falls to 6-3.