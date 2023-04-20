BILLINGS- On Thursday the Midland Roundtable announced the finalists for the 2023 Athlete of the Year, an award recognizing the top athlete in Billings.

Last year, a pair of Billings West standout athletes won the award with Taco Dowler winning it for the guys and Kaitlin Grossman winning for the girls.

According to the Midland Roundtable's website, the Athlete of the Year award dates back to 1989. A full list of winners can be found here.

The Athlete of the Year Banquet will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Athlete of the Year Finalists - Girls

-Lily Bland, Billings Central

-Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior

-Layla Baumann, Billings West

-Charlize Davis, Billings Skyview

-Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview

Athlete of the Year Finalists - Boys

-Jacob Anderson, Billings West

-Clay Oven, Billings Central

-Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview

-Kade Boyd, Billings Central

-Billy Carlson, Billings West