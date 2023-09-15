LEWISTOWN- Fergus controlled the ballgame on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens as they hand Lockwood their first loss of the season, 31-7.

McKay Shobe threw a pair of TD passes and ran for another as the Golden Eagles handed the Lions their first loss of the season.

Jace Dunkel hauled in one of Shobe's TDs on a 40-yard play. Aiden Manning added a 27-yard field goal.

Tyce Casterline rushed for Lockwood's lone touchdown in the first quarter.

Editor's note: Story written by 406 MT Sports. Video provided by Mike Mangold.