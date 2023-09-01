LEWISTOWN- Fergus shut out Laurel 21-0 in the reigning Class A state champions' home opener in a bout between two of the top teams in Eastern A.

Fergus struck first in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dashell Ruff to Wyler Snapp to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0.

The Golden Eagles drove again inside the 20-yard line, but a Laurel interception shut the drive down for Fergus with 21 seconds left in the half. Fergus got the ball back again with two seconds remaining, but after a missed field goal from Kieran Netburn the scored stayed at 7-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, Netburn scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles' a 14-0 lead with 9:16 to play in the third quarter.

A fourth quarter touchdown pass from McKay Shobe to Jace Bantz extended the lead further to 21 as Fergus improved to 2-0 with the shut out with over Laurel.