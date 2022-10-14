LEWISTOWN — Lewistown football held Billings Central's powerful running offense to just a single touchdown as the Golden Eagles beat the Rams 17-7 in a highly-anticipated Class A clash.
Ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the division in the most recent iteration of the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football poll, Lewistown (8-0) and Central's (7-1) long-awaited showdown in Fergus County was tense and saw the Eagles come out on top.
Lewistown coach Derek Lear, whose program hadn't defeated Billings Central in 35 years before beating the Rams last season in Billings, was a happy and proud man in a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com as the Eagles' path to a home playoff game was almost certainly sealed.
"Our kids just played their hearts out," Lear said. "I've got to give it up to our defensive coordinator and coach Troy Hudson, too. He had our defense ready to go, and to hold a team like Central to seven points, that makes life easy on the offensive coaches. Just proud of our performance."
After a scoreless first quarter, Lewistown struck first thanks to a touchdown toss from quarterback Gage Norslien to Maxx Ray early in the second quarter. Kicker Kieran Netburn added a chip-shot field goal to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead at halftime.
Netburn eventually helped out on offense in a big way, as well, as he caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter from Norslien to break the game open and give Lewistown its largest lead of the night at 17-0.
Norslien, converted from receiver in offseason, escaped a near-sack on the play before delivering arguably the game's most crucial moment.
"He's a kid that can take a broken play and turn it into a positive play," Lear said of his signal-caller. "And I think that's what makes him so dangerous. ... (It's) who he's been all year, just making plays with his feet and he's a kid I love to have on our team, for sure."
Central picked up a late consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter on the ground from quarterback Adam Balkenbush, but it ended up being for naught as the Eagles officially clinched their second straight win over the Rams after Lewistown recovered Central's ensuing onside kick attempt.
Lewistown will attempt to complete an unbeaten regular season against Miles City next week, while Central will take on Hardin in its tune-up game before the Class A playoffs.
Story by 406 MT Sports.