LAUREL- Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road.

Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos.

After a Laurel field goal, Fergus quarterback Gage Norslien connected with Matt Golik for a huge chunk play downfield. A trick play with Royce Robinson throwing it back to Norslein put the Golden Eagles in front early, and they would never trail.

Later, Norslein found Golik again on a deep bomb, setting up a one-yard touchdown run later for Fergus to give them a 14-3 lead.

After a Laurel turnover in the second quarter, Jett Boyce found paydirt on the ground and Fergus led Laurel 21-3 at halftime, eventually claiming the 24-3 win. Fergus improved to 4-0 and Laurel falls to 3-1 in the battle of two of the best teams in Eastern A.