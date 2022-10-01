LOCKWOOD--The Lions played their first varsity homecoming game tonight, but the Fergus Golden Eagles are hoping to spoil the homecoming and keep their season momentum going.

Eagles got off to a hot start, scoring their first touchdown early in the first quarter. Their second came midway through the first quarter on a run from quarterback Gage Norslien.

Norslien found three different targets in the end zone for receiving touchdowns in the first half alone.

Fergus goes on to shut out the Lockwood Lions 45-0 on the road.