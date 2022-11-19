LEWISTOWN--For the first time in Fergus high school history, the program hosted a state football championship. The last time the Golden Eagles welcomed Billings Central to their home stadium earlier in the season, it was Fergus over the Rams 17-7. The Eagles were hoping for a similar result Saturday.

The Eagles scored on their first drive of the first quarter after a Gage Norslien kickoff return gave them good field position.

The Rams ended up in the red zone several times in the first quarter, but the Eagle defense forced two turnovers that killed the momentum.