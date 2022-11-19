  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

For the first time in Fergus high school history, the program hosted a state football championship. The last time the Golden Eagles welcomed Billings Central to their home stadium earlier in the season, it was Fergus over the Rams 17-7. The Eagles were hoping for a similar result Saturday.

LEWISTOWN--For the first time in Fergus high school history, the program hosted a state football championship. The last time the Golden Eagles welcomed Billings Central to their home stadium earlier in the season, it was Fergus over the Rams 17-7. The Eagles were hoping for a similar result Saturday.
 
The Eagles scored on their first drive of the first quarter after a Gage Norslien kickoff return gave them good field position. 
 
The Rams ended up in the red zone several times in the first quarter, but the Eagle defense forced two turnovers that killed the momentum.
 
Fergus was up 21-0 until Adam Balkenbush tossed a touchdown pass with just over a minute left in the half.
 
Central got the ball to start the second half and scored on their opening drive, narrowing the score to 21-14, but the Eagles locked down on both sides of the ball and controlled the game the rest of the way.
 
Fergus won their first state title since 2001 and the first one the program hosted 34-14.
 
"I don't know!" Norslien said with a laugh. "We just played together, we all just, we were ready for it to happen. This week was, it was just building up to it, and we finally were just ready to explode when it came down to it."
 
"We focused on playing one play at a time, and we knew that it was going to be a physical battle," senior running back and linebacker Jett Boyce said. "The most physical team was going to win the game. Up front, our line did great and me and Gage just kind of executed and focused on sticking to our reads and hitting the holes we were supposed to. So, basically, we just knew what we wanted and it's been a dream come true for us. So just played our hardest."
 
"I'm just so happy for these boys and for this community, and like I said from day one, this Fergus football family," second-year head coach Derek Lear said. "You know, they've been through so much in 24 months that it's just so special, obviously for this whole community, everybody involved for them to see this success, and it goes far beyond the football field and winning a state title."
 
The Golden Eagles cap off their historic undefeated season with a state title win.

Tags

Recommended for you