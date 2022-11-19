Fergus High School football wins first state championship in nearly two decades
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Tags
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
- Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
- ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times
- 121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
- ESPN chooses Nick Faldo as 'College GameDay' guest picker
- Montana State prepares for fans lining up to see College GameDay
- Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
- Pirates punch ticket to 6-man state championship with dramatic win over Redhawks
- Small town, big impact: Melstone's Grebe's reflect spirit of Cat-Griz rivalry
- After thrilling win, Broadview-Lavina ready to 'have fun' in 6-man title game
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.