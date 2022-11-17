LEWISTOWN--Everyone may be thinking about Brawl of the Wild this weekend, but high school football teams around the Treasure State are focused instead on their biggest games of the season.

Fergus High School hasn't won a Class A football state championship since the program's only in 2001, before their current team was even born. But on Saturday, they have the chance to make it two, and make program history.

"It's the first time we've ever, in Fergus history, hosted a football state championship," head coach Derek Lear said. "They know some of the people that were involved in that team, but it's just been a long time since this community has seen success in football."

Like Lear said, the team's success isn't just important to them, but it's important and exciting to the surrounding city of Lewistown.

"These boys are celebrities in this community, which is pretty awesome," Lear said. "We just have a great community and that was kind of one of my goals was to bring some excitement back to the people in this community. Obviously, some of the past football players and just people who went to Fergus High School just bring excitement back to this area. And when you have success in activities, sports, whatever it is, the community gets behind you, and so--just decorations up and down main street. You know, texts from people in the community, you go on social media and there's posts all over the place and you can just tell they're excited."

Despite the feelings of excitement around the city, Lear said his team is relaxed and prepared to take on Central's rushing attack.

"They're pretty relaxed, they're locked in, they're focused, but they're just excited for the opportunity obviously to play in it, but then to host as well in front of our fans," Lear said. "So, yeah, just really excited, but we have to be ready to tackle, their offense is dynamic with those two running backs and their quarterback running the ball too. That's what got them here, what we've done has got us this far as well, so obviously there will be tweaks but you've got to be prepared for what you expect."

The Golden Eagles and Rams kick off at 1:00 Saturday.