LEWISTOWN--Fergus football beat Billings Central in front of a standing room only crowd last Friday to clinch the Eastern A conference title.

It was an exciting moment for the players and Fergus County made more special after the game when the Golden Eagles honored their seniors.

The seniors walked from midfield to their teammates gathered in the end zone in a tradition that head coach Derek Lear said has been going on as long as he's been with the program.

This year, it meant a little bit more to the group as they remembered Dylan Morris, their teammate and captain, who died in a car crash last year.

"Dylan Morris was--his biggest saying was 'be the hammer, not the nail.' And that's something that we always go by in this program. We try to be the type of kid that he was," Lear said.

"High point, beating Billings Central for the first time in over thirty years, and a couple nights later you lose one of your best friends and it's just hard," senior quarterback Gage Norslien said. "It brings guys together definitely. And I can still see his big smile, his big belly laugh, and I'd just love to give him a hug."

Fergus looks to cap off an undefeated regular season on Friday night in Miles City.