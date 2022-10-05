LEWISTOWN--If you've heard the name Royce Robinson, it's probably in basketball. The Fergus High School senior guard was a first team all conference and all state selection last season and has made a name for himself on the court. This season, he's become a standout on the football field as well.
Fergus basketball standout making his mark on the football field
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
"Royce Robinson. He's the best basketball player I know and he decided to come out and play football this year," senior quarterback and cornerback Gage Norslien said. "I threw a touchdown to him and another long ball to him tonight and he's just become a great target this year."
Robinson, who is now playing wide receiver and safety, played football for a year in sixth grade and then focused on basketball. He says he wanted to play football this year to support his basketball teammates that play both sports.
"I have a bunch of great friends on the team and I just knew that they gave me everything they have during basketball season so I figured I've got to do the same for them," Robinson said.
Football and basketball are a different skillset, but Robinson says that because of a great coaching staff and teammates, it hasn't been too difficult of a transition.
"There's a bunch of great coaches, they've helped me out a lot, it hasn't been too hard for me," Robinson said. "I mean, I'm not saying it's natural, but it's just making athletic plays."
Norslien said their team motto their coach emphasizes and that is printed on their t-shirts is 'win the day'.
"It just means to me every single day every single practice, just every single rep you bring everything you've got to try to get better," Robinson said. "Don't go through the motions, and then each day builds up to the end of the season, that's what we're looking for."
Where Robinson goes, success seems to follow. The Golden Eagles were state runners-up last basketball season, losing by only three points to Butte Central, and the football team is a perfect 6-0 so far this season.
Katelyn McLean
