BILLINGS- The Class B state tournament begins on Thursday and for the first time since 2011, the Baker Lady Spartans are in the state tournament.
They're a young, exciting group that's sure to be a threat in Class B for years to come.
"The next four years are going to be awesome and they'll definitely know our names by the end of it."
That's freshman Madison O'Connor, the freshman phenom from Baker who averages over 30 points per game this season. Her skills were on full display at the Southern B divisional tournament where Baker earned a spot to state.
"We are a fast-moving team. We get up and down the court really easily and we work together...They all have my back and I have theirs," O'Connor said.
Jason Coulter, first year head coach for Baker said, "We try to do our best at what we're good at and that's getting up and down the court. We averaged over 70 points a game so that's what we like to do is get up and down the court."
O'Connor said she can be an aggressive person at times, but in a good way that invigorates that fast style of play for the Lady Spartans. She's the leader of everything the Spartans do and does it at a high level with remarkable poise and maturity for a freshman. So where does that come from?
"Definitely my parents. They've always told me to be a leader and that's kind of what I've grown into," she said.
Coulter added, "She's definitely a special player. She's a heck of a player with a bright future and the girls are growing around her. It's not easy to play with someone good like that and it takes time to get used to her and what she can do what she's capable of doing and it's starting to gel."
Baker has a tough task ahead on the first day of the state tournament against top-seeded Bigfork. Regardless of what happens this week at state, the community of Baker is buzzing with excitement for their Lady Spartans.
"The crowds have been unbelievable with support at home and on the road. I guess we're going to have to build a bigger gym or figure out a different plan of attack for next year because our gym just isn't big enough now but that's a good problem to have."
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and
Southwestern Yellowstone. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be impacted by snow and areas of poor
visibility. Hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning
commute. Young livestock may be at risk from the wet and cold
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to develop late this afternoon
and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&