BILLINGS- The Class B state tournament begins on Thursday and for the first time since 2011, the Baker Lady Spartans are in the state tournament.

They're a young, exciting group that's sure to be a threat in Class B for years to come.

"The next four years are going to be awesome and they'll definitely know our names by the end of it."

That's freshman Madison O'Connor, the freshman phenom from Baker who averages over 30 points per game this season. Her skills were on full display at the Southern B divisional tournament where Baker earned a spot to state.

"We are a fast-moving team. We get up and down the court really easily and we work together...They all have my back and I have theirs," O'Connor said.

Jason Coulter, first year head coach for Baker said, "We try to do our best at what we're good at and that's getting up and down the court. We averaged over 70 points a game so that's what we like to do is get up and down the court."

O'Connor said she can be an aggressive person at times, but in a good way that invigorates that fast style of play for the Lady Spartans. She's the leader of everything the Spartans do and does it at a high level with remarkable poise and maturity for a freshman. So where does that come from?