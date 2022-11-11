BOZEMAN- Billings Central is back in familiar territory after sweeping Hardin on Friday night to advance to the Class A state title match.

The Rams will be playing for a state championship for the seventh consecutive season.

Alexa Williams had 15 kills to pace the Rams and Kamryn Reinker added 11 for Billings Central. Ally Foster totaled 24 assists.

"We're really excited, for sure. We knew we could do it, we knew we could come back, we just needed to work together one thing at a time, one game at a time, one point at a time, we're really just focusing on the next play, because we couldn't control what other people are doing, we're just working on that one point at a time, so we really put it together and I'm really excited for how far we've come in these four games," Foster said.