The Billings Skyview football program looks to move forward this fall as head coach Nathan Wahl enters his fifth season in charge. 

Last season, Skyview opened their season with a dominant home win over Kalispell Flathead. It would be the only W in the win column for the Falcons in 2021. 
 
One thing's for sure, the pride from the hill shows up at Daylis Stadium. The students pack the stands, the guys strap on the pads with grit and determination, and Skyview has a chance to feed on that and build off of it in 2022. 
 
"Honestly just being all on the same page, working hard together and all-around effort from everybody. I guess it's my last year so I'm excited to see what happens with us with our seniors and get some more wins," said senior 
Kailua Fatupaito. 
 
The hope is the program continues to build its numbers, and the senior leaders on the team are seeing a change in culture, keeping the Falcons, moving forward. 
 
"Honestly, this year we just got to keep moving forward. We just keep taking more steps. We got more guys at summer workouts, more guys doing the right things, hanging out with the right people and we got people who want to get better, I think. Last year we had that, but I think not a full 100 percent. I think we just keep getting closer and closer, even if it's not perfect," said senior Paolo Salminen. 
 
Head Coach Nathan Wahl said the program continues to take everything one day at a time, remembering this game is a privilege and the guys know the value is taking care of the moment. Wahl added the group has a lot of great competitors and he's excited for the guys suiting up this fall. 
 
Skyview's season begins on the road against Kalispell Flathead. 
 
 

