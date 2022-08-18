BILLINGS- The Billings Skyview football program looks to move forward this fall as head coach Nathan Wahl enters his fifth season in charge.

Last season, Skyview opened their season with a dominant home win over Kalispell Flathead. It would be the only W in the win column for the Falcons in 2021.

One thing's for sure, the pride from the hill shows up at Daylis Stadium. The students pack the stands, the guys strap on the pads with grit and determination, and Skyview has a chance to feed on that and build off of it in 2022.

Kailua Fatupaito. The hope is the program continues to build its numbers, and the senior leaders on the team are seeing a change in culture, keeping the Falcons, moving forward. "Honestly just being all on the same page, working hard together and all-around effort from everybody. I guess it's my last year so I'm excited to see what happens with us with our seniors and get some more wins," said senior