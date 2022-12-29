BILLINGS--Skyview wrestling is a young team, but their coach said they're eager to learn and have a lot of good leadership in the locker room.

One of those key senior leaders is defending state champion Paolo Salminen at 170 pounds. He's a three-time state medalist and strong presence both on the mat and with his teammates.

"He's like a fourth or fifth coach in the practice room," Skyview head wrestling coach Jon Verlanic said. "He's able to take what we show in technique and go help the new wrestlers out, or the young wrestlers."

His coach and teammates say he's the type of wrestler and teammate who makes everyone around him better.

"I would love to be a state champion, I'm wrestling, training with a state champion every day, so I mean getting better each day," Skyview senior wrestler Nathan Kojetin said. "He brings a lot of energy. He's a very energetic guy, he brings the team up for sure. He's a great team leader."

"You know, he's up here to those kids, you know, they look up to him, he's a three-time state finalist, or a two-time state finalist, hopefully three this year," Verlanic said.

But as far as hearing from the man himself, it seems like I'll have to wait a couple months.

"The whole time I've known him, I know he's been superstitious," Verlanic said. "He wears the same warmups the first day and then he wears different warmups the second day of the tournament. Like I said, he doesn't want to get interviewed until the state tournament, until after he wins state hopefully."

"He does pretty much the same pre-match routine every single time, you know, he didn't want to talk to you guys before this because he just likes to get in the zone," Kojetin said.

The Falcons said they hope to get better every match and place a little higher at state every year, and maybe we'll get a chance to hear from Salminen come February.