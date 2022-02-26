BILLINGS-Mya Hansen scored 15 points and Jessa Larson drilled three 3-pointers as the Rams (18-3) upended the defending state champion Blue Ponies (19-2) in the divisional championship game 49-37.

The Rams trailed 17-12 after one quarter before outscoring the Blue Ponies 11-1 in the second to lead 23-18 at halftime.

Billings Central led by as many as 15 points in the fourth. Hansen also finished with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Yelena Miller provided a game-high 18 points for Havre. She shot 10 of 11 from the foul line.

Teammate Jade Wendland added nine points. Billings Central knocked down 56.3% of its shots. Havre shot 32%.

The Rams made 6 of 12 3-point attempts.

Story by 406 Sports.