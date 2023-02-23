BILLINGS- Laurel and Hardin both used a key run in the second half to defeat their opponents and advance to the Eastern A semifinals on Thursday morning.

Laurel and Fergus were tightly contested in the first half. The lead changed eight times and at the break, the Golden Eagles held a 30-29 lead over the Lady Locomotives.

The big story of the game was the third quarter. After trading a couple buckets early on, Laurel went on a run and outscored Fergus 25-6 in the quarter as Emma Timm hit multiple shots from beyond the arc. A Katelyn Dantic three to start the fourth quarter put Laurel up 21 as they would go on to win 66-51.

Timm was 5-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. Alyse Aby had a game-high 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and Dantic added eight.

The Golden Eagles were led by Lexy Burnham and Kiya Foran who had 12 points apiece.

Laurel advances to play Havre in the semifinals at 3:30 pm on Friday.

Next up, Hardin battled Miles City in the final quarterfinal girl's game. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Cowgirls in two close games during the regular season.

Hardin jumped out in front by eight points and led 15-7 after the first quarter. The lead changed five times in the first half as Miles City flipped the script in the second quarter and the Cowgirls were up 25-20 at the break behind 12 first half points by Lainey Smith.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up the pace in the second half and began to run away from the Cowgirls. Hardin's lead stretched into double digits until a late flurry from Miles City made it a five-point game with 1:52 to play.

The late flurry would bring the Cowgirls within two with five seconds to play but their run would fall short as the Bulldogs won 56-54.

Bulldogs had a blanced scoring attack with five players scoring six points or more. Aiyanna Big Man was the only one in double figures with 10.

Miles City was led by 18 points from Lainey Smith who was 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Hardin will play Billings Central in the semis at 5 p.m. on Friday.