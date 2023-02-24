BILLINGS- Hardin and Havre will meet in the Eastern A divisional girls championship game on Saturday night.
Havre 57, Laurel 43
Avery Carlson led a balanced attack with 15 points and six rebounds as the Blue Ponies gradually built a lead throughout the game on the way to downing the Locomotives in a semifinal game.
Amaya Jarvis added 14 points, Ariana Gary 13 points and four steals, and Yelena Miller 10 points and seven rebounds for Havre. Alyse Aby led all scorers with 23 points for Laurel, which also received eight from Emma Timm.
Hardin 41, Billings Central 38
Aiyanna Big Man scored 15 points, including a late 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired, and the Bulldogs reached the divisional championship game by holding the Rams to their second-lowest offensive output of the season.
Big Man's 3-pointer came with 35 seconds left and gave the Bulldogs a six-point lead, which was needed when Billings Central's Jessa Larson hit a 3 at the buzzer for the final score.
"It was...it was magical. It was awesome, I didn't know that was going in. I think it means a lot to everyone because we haven't been in here, so we just pushed ourselves and did it for our community, and for us," Big Man said afterwards.
Kamryn Reinker scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Rams, whose season low in points was 37 in a loss to Class AA Billings West.
Recap by 406 MT Sports.