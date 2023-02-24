BILLINGS- Hardin and Havre will meet in the Eastern A divisional girls championship game on Saturday night.

Havre 57, Laurel 43

Avery Carlson led a balanced attack with 15 points and six rebounds as the Blue Ponies gradually built a lead throughout the game on the way to downing the Locomotives in a semifinal game.

Amaya Jarvis added 14 points, Ariana Gary 13 points and four steals, and Yelena Miller 10 points and seven rebounds for Havre. Alyse Aby led all scorers with 23 points for Laurel, which also received eight from Emma Timm.