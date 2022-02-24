BILLINGS- Mya Hansen set the tone with 17 first half points as Billings Central never trailed in their 74-43 win over Sidney.

Hansen finished with a game-high 20 points as the Rams led by as many as 34 in the wire-to-wire win. Hailey Euell had 10 points in the first half, 12 for the game as the strong start never wavered.

Billings Central finished the game shooting 57% from the field. Sidney shot the ball well from the field as well at a 49% clip.

Taylan Hansen led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. Leah Entz added 12.

The Rams won the turnover battle, 23-8. They advance to play Miles City on Friday.