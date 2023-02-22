BILLINGS- Billings Central and Havre, two teams who often find themselves playing for an Eastern A Championship rolled on Wednesday afternoon.

Havre rolled to a 70-40 win over Sidney, led by 15 points from Ariana Gary and 11 from Amaya Jarvis.

The Blue Ponies will face the Laurel/Lewistown winner in Friday's semifinals at 3:30 p.m.

Billings Central also was in control the entire time in a 70-19 thumping of Dawson County. The Rams were led by 12 points by Coral Old Bull and 11 from Kamryn Reinker.

The Rams will play the Miles City/Hardin winner in Friday's semifinals at 5 p.m.