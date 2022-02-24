BILLINGS- Cayden Merchant had 19 points and eight rebounds as Billings Central ran past Miles City 65-39 on Thursday morning.

After a two-point lead for the Cowboys a minute into the first quarter, the Rams began to pull away and led 17 to 10 after the first quarter. At halftime the lead grew to 12, as Billings Central shot 47 percent from the floor.

The third quarter was much more even with Billings Central outscoring Miles City by a thin margin, 16-15. In the fourth, Rams picked up their press and their pace. They outscored the Cowboys 22-9 enroute to the 26-point win.

Miles City weas led by Zach Welch who finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Ed Brooks and Ryder Lee scored seven a piece.

Also contributing for Billings Central was Kyler Norhrop who finished with 10 points and four assists. Zach Herriford added nine points.

Billings Central advances to play Glendive in the next round.