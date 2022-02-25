BILLINGS- When the final buzzer sounded, Michael Murphy found his father Wade and gave him a big hug. Multiple players had tears in their eyes as the Red Devil fans stood and cheered.

Glendive beat Billings Central 61-44 to clinch a spot in the state tournament for the first time in fifteen years.

Murphy capped off the quarter for the Red Devils with a pull-up jumper above the defense. He had 10 points in the first half alone, and would finish with 10 as his team took over.

Glendive extended their lead to 13 mid way through the second quarter, as they shot 50% from beyond the arc. Billings Central quickly responded, led by senior Zach Herriford. Herriford was 4 for 7 in the first half and led all scorers at the break with 11.

The second half became the Riley Basta show. Basta shot 5 for 9 from the field, without missing much in the second half on his way to a game high 18 points. The Red Devils shot 56% from three for the game.

Max Eaton, Taven Coon, Basta and Murphy all scored in double figures. The Red Devils await the winner between Laurel and Fergus.