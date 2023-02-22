BILLINGS- The Fergus and Dawson Co. boys secured their spot in the semifinals of the Eastern A divisional tournament on Wednesday.

Fergus, the top seed in the east, controlled the Locomotives enroute to a 84-44 rout of Laurel. The Golden Eagles remain undefeated this season and were led by 24 points from Fischer Brown.

They'll face the winner between Billings Central and Havre in Friday's semifinal round.

Glendive escaped with a narrow victory over Lockwood in the final game of the evening. The Red Devils overcame a first-half deficit to stun the Lions in the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils were led by 12 points from Kohbe Smith and will play the winner of Miles City/Hardin in the semifinals.