BILLINGS- Fergus jumped out to a 14-3 lead and never looked back as they claimed the wire-to-wire win over Hardin, 78-52.

Hardin battled back at the beginning of the second quarter, answering with a run of their own. A pull-up jumper from Hance Three Irons made it a 18-14 ball game. Then, Eagles started pulling away again and led by ten at the break. Fergus sophomore Fischer Brown had 18 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting.

Brown finished with a game high 22 points. Right behind him was Royce Robinson with 19 points. He gave the Bulldogs fits in the paint and on the perimeter the entire game.

Golden Eagles outscored Hardin 20-11 in the third quarter to extend the lead further, getting more contributions from the likes of Luke Clinton. The senior finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Hardin was led by 12 points from Troy Hugs.

The fourth quarter started with a flurry of Fergus backets. First a three from Nolan Fry, then a tomahawk dunk from Clinton put the dagger in the Bulldogs as Fergus extended their lead to 31 points. Golden Eagles win 78-52 and advance to play Laurel on Friday night.