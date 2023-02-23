BILLINGS- Billings Central and Hardin secured their spot in the Eastern A semifinals by grinding out tough victories on Thursday.

Billings Central came out with a spirited start. The Rams were flying around and began the game on a 13-2 run and led 15-8 after the end of the first.

The Blue Ponies battled back and led 20-19 before both teams traded baskets and Billings Central had regained a 26-22 lead at the break. 17 of the Rams 26 points were by J.J. Sanchez and Kyler Northrop.

The third quarter largely reflected the second quarter. Both teams went on mini-runs back and forth without either really separating themselves and the Rams clinged on to a 36-34 advantage.

Billings Central extended its lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, forcing Havre into untimely turnovers, but once again the Blue Ponies battled back. With 25.5 seconds left a Havre lay-in brought them within two of the Rams.

After Kaden McMinn split a pair of free throws, Havre had the ball with a chance to tie. Billings Central's Sanchez would steal it before they would even get a shot off, and the Rams held off for a 49-46 win.

Northrop finished with 18 points and ten rebounds on 7-for-22 shooting and Sanchez had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Havre's Tre Gary was the only Blue Pony in double figures with 10 points to go with four assists and three rebounds.

Billings Central advances to play Fergus in Friday's semifinals at 6:30 p.m.

Hardin and Miles City faced off in the final quarterfinal of the day with the winner advancing to play Dawson Co. Cowboys had swept the regular season series over the Bulldogs.

Both teams struggled to find offense early on and at halftime it was just a 19-14 advantage for Hardin. Hardin shot just 28 percent from the floor in the first half and Miles City shot 24 percent from the field.

Hardin extended their lead to nine in the third quarter as they continued to force the Cowboys out of their offense. Miles City pulled within three about halfway through the fourth quarter but could never take advantage of empty possessions for the Bulldogs as Hardin won 51-39.

Bulldogs had four players score in double figures, led by 13 from Kingston Hugs.

Miles City played just five guys and were led by 14 points from Logan Muri and Ryder Lee added 11 points. Miles City shot just 28 percent from the field in the ballgame and went 1-21 from beyond the arc.

Hardin will play Dawson Co. at 8 p.m. on Friday.