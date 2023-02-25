BILLINGS- Both the Billings Central boys and girls basketball teams earned third place finishes at the Eastern A divisional tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Rams defeated laurel 68-43 and secured a spot in the eight-team field at the Class A state tournament. Kamryn Reinker scored 16 and Annika Stergar had 13 to lead Billings Central as the Rams found success from beyond the arc. Coral Old Bull added 12 points.
Laurel will face Columbia Falls, the fifth seed from the West in a play-in game to qualify for the state tournament.
Kaitelyn Dantic led the Lady Locomotives with nine points and Alyse Aby scored eight.
The Billings Central boys held off a scrappy Havre team to win 55-48 and move on to the state tournament. It was Central's second win over Havre at the tournament.
While the Rams led after every quarter, Havre never went away and pulled within a possession with under a minute to play, only to fall to the Rams at the free throw line.
Kyler Northrop ignited the Billings Central offense with 16 points. Kaden McMinn was the other Ram in double figures. Darcy Merchant Jr. added nine points to provide a lift off the bench. The Rams shot 12/33 from beyond the arc.
Billings Central will be the #3 seed at the state tournament and the Blue Ponies will be in the play-in game. Crawford Terry was the only Havre player in double figures with ten points.