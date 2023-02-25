BILLINGS- Both the Billings Central boys and girls basketball teams earned third place finishes at the Eastern A divisional tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Rams defeated laurel 68-43 and secured a spot in the eight-team field at the Class A state tournament. Kamryn Reinker scored 16 and Annika Stergar had 13 to lead Billings Central as the Rams found success from beyond the arc. Coral Old Bull added 12 points.