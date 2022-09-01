COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.

"We meet in the spring and the guys have a little session and decide what they want to do, and the big one was, they've been stuck in the quarterfinals the past couple years and they want to break through that barrier," head coach Blake Hoge said.

"We've gotten stopped at the quarterfinals the past couple of years so we want to try and get past that, that's one of our big goals," junior wide receiver/safety Degen Nelson said. "And then, of course, have a great undefeated season if we can."

Hoge, who has been coaching the team for nearly a decade, says his philosophy is to let the players decide what their goals are for the season.

"I usually let the guys dictate that. You know, it's their team and they put in the work so whatever they want is what I shoot for," Hoge said. "I'll do everything I can to get them there, but it's up to them."

"[I'm] trying to help some of the younger kids that are getting varsity reps perfect their game and working on my perfection to get each play perfect, get everyone working hard, make sure everyone is doing everything right in every single play," senior running back/linebacker Westin Stevens said.

"Make sure everyone has a positive attitude," senior offensive and defensive lineman Taytin Young said. "Try to get the whole team to come together, not have people bickering at each other."

"Just working hard every day, just showing up, not jacking around, messing around and stuff," junior quarterback/linebacker Mason Maier said. "Just do my best, work hard, and push everybody else to their best ability. That's all I'm doing."

The Cougars continue their quest for the playoffs Friday at Shepherd.