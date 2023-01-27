Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program

BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd.

For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment.

Thanks to all my family, friends & coaches who have supported me all these years. I’m excited to announce my commitment to play football & continue my academic career at Dickinson State! Excited to join the Blue Hawk family. @JasonThier @CoachPStanton @BlueHawkFB pic.twitter.com/xonwuAiWqb — Dylan Byrd (@ByrdmanJones) January 23, 2023

Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete from any sport at Lockwood to sign on with a college program.



Lockwood went 3-6 in their inaugural season, and Byrd said he hopes he helped carve out a path for the future of the program, and athletics as a whole at Lockwood. The Lions recently played their first varsity football season this fall, and Byrd was a Class A all-state receiver and all-Eastern A cornerback. Byrd had 370 receiving yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions including two pick-6's.

"There's a lot of love, it's a first for the school and they're all celebrating, and I like celebrating with my boys. I have to give them a lot of credit too because without them I wouldn't be here," Byrd said. "I want this to be a regular thing, I want people signing almost every day. Just something new I want Lockwood to get on the map with people signing, going to colleges, SEC, Big 10 I want people going out there."

Shepherd's Connor Hash and Miles City's Riley Cline also signed to play football at Dickinson State.

Welcome Connor Hash from Shepherd High School to the Blue Hawk Family! #HawksAreUp pic.twitter.com/z1ybnckFys — Dickinson State Football (@BlueHawkFB) January 27, 2023