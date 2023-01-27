Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program
BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. 
 
For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. 
 
Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete from any sport at Lockwood to sign on with a college program. 
 
The Lions recently played their first varsity football season this fall, and Byrd was a Class A all-state receiver and all-Eastern A cornerback. Byrd had 370 receiving yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions including two pick-6's. 
Lockwood went 3-6 in their inaugural season, and Byrd said he hopes he helped carve out a path for the future of the program, and athletics as a whole at Lockwood. 
 
"There's a lot of love, it's a first for the school and they're all celebrating, and I like celebrating with my boys. I have to give them a lot of credit too because without them I wouldn't be here," Byrd said. "I want this to be a regular thing, I want people signing almost every day. Just something new I want Lockwood to get on the map with people signing, going to colleges, SEC, Big 10 I want people going out there." 
 
Shepherd's Connor Hash and Miles City's Riley Cline also signed to play football at Dickinson State. 
 
 

